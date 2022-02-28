United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 674.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.61 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.