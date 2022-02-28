Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.39. 4,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.20. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

