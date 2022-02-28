Unified Trust Company N.A. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $147.37 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

