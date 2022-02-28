Unified Trust Company N.A. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,741,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

BDX traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.40 and its 200-day moving average is $252.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

