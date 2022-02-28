Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 322 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752,959. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

