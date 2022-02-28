UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 87 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 87 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

