UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($13.84).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.