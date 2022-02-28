UBS Group AG Purchases 32,711 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.37 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

