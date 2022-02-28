UBS Group AG Has $23.47 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Plug Power worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.59 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.