UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Yandex worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,902,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 182,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

