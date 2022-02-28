UBS Group AG Acquires 40,599 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,123. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.19 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

