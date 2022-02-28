UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 91,607 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Caterpillar worth $577,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,126. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

