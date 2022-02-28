UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 124,128 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Allstate worth $535,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.46. 40,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,439. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

