UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $500.43 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $500,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.03. 18,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

