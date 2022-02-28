UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $453.99 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of EPAM Systems worth $453,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.33.

EPAM traded down $163.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.10. The company had a trading volume of 208,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

