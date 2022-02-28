UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $397.13 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Chubb worth $397,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.12. 52,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

