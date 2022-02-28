Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.