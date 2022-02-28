U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $337,287.50 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLCA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.46. 3,381,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,854. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

