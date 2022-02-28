Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $4.91 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of South State at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 66.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in South State by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $89.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.