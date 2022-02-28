Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

