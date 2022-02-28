Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.49 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Brady worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.50 on Monday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

