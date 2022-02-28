Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 633 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of AtriCure worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

