Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 101,073 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,073 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

