Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 319,600 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 319,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

