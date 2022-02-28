Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,500 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of AdvanSix worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

