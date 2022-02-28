Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Veritone worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Veritone Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.