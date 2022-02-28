Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

