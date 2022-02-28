Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.72 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

