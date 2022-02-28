Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $126,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 114.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

