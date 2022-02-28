Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of RadNet worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $24.35 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

