Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.54% of Conformis worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Conformis stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

