Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,321. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $529.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 771.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

