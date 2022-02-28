Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

