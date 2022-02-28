Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.