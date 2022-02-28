Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $120,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

FOLD stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

