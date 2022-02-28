Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

NYSE MTDR opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

