TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRUE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

