trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce $135.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.29 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

