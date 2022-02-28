Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

