TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

