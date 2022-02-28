TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.10. TPI Composites shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 40,730 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $513.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

