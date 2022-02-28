Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

