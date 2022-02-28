Tiger King (TKING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $54,243.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.24 or 0.06711819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.29 or 1.00287288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.