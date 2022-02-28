Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

