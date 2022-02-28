Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 903.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:JBT opened at $110.95 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.