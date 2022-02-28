Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 249 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

