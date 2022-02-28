Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,161 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.53% of Neenah worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neenah by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NP opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

