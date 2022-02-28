Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 411 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 837,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 468,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $51.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.