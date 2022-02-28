The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. 201,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,421. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

