The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,633. The company has a market cap of $378.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
