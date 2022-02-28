The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,633. The company has a market cap of $378.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

